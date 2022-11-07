Marshall Munetsi back from injury, features in Reims’ win over Nantes

Warriors defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi has returned to action after recovering from a leg injury which placed him on the side lines for three weeks.

The 26-year-old midfielder picked a hamstring injury when Reims played FC Lorient on 15 October and was subbed off at the stroke of halftime being replaced by the Malian international midfielder Kamory Doumbia.

However, after missing his side, the Stadistes’ two league matches against AJ Auxerre where they won 2-1 and their goalless draw versus Stade Brestois last week, Munetsi featured as a second half substitute yesterday.

He replaced Jens Cajuste in the 63rd minute when the game was still 0-0.

This was nineteen minutes before Reims broke the deadlock to beat Nantes 1-0 thanks to their striker Folarin Balogun’s 82nd minute penalty.

The victory saw Reims stretch their unbeaten run in the league to six matches, their best ever run since February-April 2021.

With the win, Reims are now seated on position 11 on the log standings with 16 points after 14 matches.

They play 14th placed Montpellier in the next assignment, the match is slated for Sunday afternoon.