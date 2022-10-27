Adam Chicksen grabs a brace in Notts County’s 6-1 win over Wealdstone

Inform Zimbabwe international defender Adam Chicksen’s double helped English Vanarama National League log leaders Notts County thump mid-table placed side Wealdstone 1-6.

Chicksen scored his first goal of the match in the 24th minute to double the score line for County who had already took an early lead through Macaulay Langstaff’s strike two minutes into the game.

Then six minutes later, the visitors extended their lead this time it was Matt Palmer who made it three nil at the half hour mark.

This was before the 31-year-old Warriors full back grabbed his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute to help the Magpies who ran riot over the home side, Wealdstone, go into the break 4-0.

Chicksen’s first goal came after he was teed up by Ruben da Rocha Rodrigues inside the box and using his powerful left foot, hit a hard a low ball into the far bottom corner.

He scored his second almost goal almost in similar fashion though this time around his shot went straight into the top corner, living the hapless goalkeeper Howes with no chance to deal with was described by the commentator as a “magnificent and calculated strike”.

Following his brace, Chicksen extended his season tally to five goals, making it the most goals he has ever scored in a season in his whole professional football career.

Reacting to the brace he said: “I’m happy that I scored two today (Tuesday) I want to continue working hard as a player. We want to win the league but it’s still a long season we can’t win the league in the quarter of the season so we need to work hard and win more matches.”

The victory saw County register their seventh straight win and also cement their stay at the top of the log with 36 points after 15 matches in a 24 teams league race.