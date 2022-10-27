International trial observer to monitor Sikhala’s criminal proceedings

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organization of national parliaments is sending a trial observer to monitor criminal proceedings taking place against Zimbabwean MP Job Sikhala who has been in jail for over 120 days without trial.

Sikhala, through his international lawyer Robert Amsterdam made the application to the IPU citing that his rights were being abused by the Zimbabwean regime.

The opposition legislator was arrested on June 14 together with a fellow MP Godfrey Sithole and other 14 activists.

They were charged with alleged incitement to commit public violence to avenge the death of murdered opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

In jail, Sikhala claims he is being held under extreme and demeaning conditions including being bound in leg irons.

Accordingly, the multilateral body accepted Sikhala’s application that highlights concerns over abuses.

In citing the application filed on behalf of Sikhala, which included claims of arbitrary arrest and detention, lack of due process, and serious allegations concerning the inhumane conditions of Mr. Sikhala’s ongoing detention as a result of his public criticism of the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the IPU Committee stated that it;

“fails to understand how his detention in a maximum security prison could be justified” and is “alarmed by allegations that Sikhala is being held in inhumane conditions, with reports that he is shackled with leg irons at all times and forced to sleep on the bare floor”.

Sikhala’s lawyer, Amsterdam, the founding partner of Amsterdam & Partners LLP, which represents Mr. Sikhala on a pro bono basis, said he was pleased by the decision of the IPU to send an observer to investigate trial proceedings against his client.

He also cited that democracy was deteriorating in Zimbabwe under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We are pleased with the decision of the IPU Committee to adopt this very important application for Mr. Sikhala, which illustrates that the problem in Zimbabwe relates to the capture, by the ruling Zanu-PF party, of large sectors of the judiciary who have abandoned rule of law in favor of telephone justice,” he said

“The state of democracy in Zimbabwe is deteriorating rapidly, and there is a desperate need to investigate the near-daily human rights abuses under the increasingly oppressive regime of President Mnangagwa.

“As more information on this case is exposed, we hope that the international community will call on the Government of Zimbabwe to respect local and international law and uphold the fundamental human rights of Zimbabwean citizens.”

The IPU committee further noted that allegations made in Sikhala’s application are “particularly concerning” given that the committee had already found on a previous case concerning Mr. Sikhala that he had been subjected to “arbitrary arrest and detention and torture”.

With respect to the current charges against Sikhala, the IPU committee noted that it “fails to understand the factual basis for the arrest of Sikhala on charges of inciting public violence and obstruction of justice in relation to a speech he had made in his capacity as the lawyer of a family of a murdered opposition activist”.

Meanwhile, the decision to adopt Sikhala’s application (CASE ZWE-46) was resolved during the 210th session of the Governing Counsel on the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Kigali, Rwanda, from 10-15 October 2022.

Mr Amsterdam expressed his gratitude toward the IPU committee for its decision to send a trial observer to monitor Sikhala’s criminal proceedings and report on whether his fundamental human rights are being respected.