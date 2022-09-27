Boost for Kaizer Chiefs as Khama Billiat recovers from knee injury

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs’ gaffer Arthur Zwane has been handed a huge boost ahead of his side’s tricky encounter with Amazulu FC in the MTN-8 semi-final game slated for Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

This follows the return of the former Warriors attacking midfielder Khama Billiat who has been out of action since the start of September when Chiefs initially played against Amazulu during a DSTV Premiership league game.

In that match, Billiat sustained a knee injury which then sidelined him for more than two weeks.

During his absence, Billiat missed Chiefs’ two league matches versus Marumo Gallants and SuperSport United respectively.

However, the 32-year-old forward has fully recovered from the leg injury and he was seen training with the rest of the squad at Naturena on Tuesday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have received a much-needed boost with Arthur Zwane’s attacking options set to widen with the return of star attacker Khama Billiat.

“The Zimbabwean has since returned to training during the current international break and will be in contention for selection this weekend,” KickOff wrote.

Billiat who has not won any silverware with Amakhosi since joining in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to lead his team to this year’s MTN-8 final with the hope of winning the most prestigious trophy.

Nevertheless, there is still a huge mountain to climb for Billiat in order to end his trophyless run with Chiefs.

Chiefs play Usuthu in the first leg of the MTN-8 over the weekend before the two teams clash again in the second leg on 23 October.

Then the other semi-final fixture scheduled for Saturday will see Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg before the two teams clash again in the second leg of the same fixture in October.