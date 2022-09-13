Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Injured Tendayi Darikwa set to return after international break

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 10,797
Tendayi David Darikwa is a professional footballer who plays as a right back for Wigan Athletic and the Zimbabwe national team.
Warriors right back and Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa is set to return to full action after the international break his manager Leam Richardson has revealed.

The FIFA international break is scheduled to begin at the end of September and ends early next month (October).

In an interview with Wigan Today, Richardson said Darikwa might be available in his team “in a couple of weeks, after the international break.”

The Zimbabwean international suffered a shoulder injury when Wigan lost 5-1 to Burnley at the DW Stadium two weeks ago.

The injury was feared to be serious leading to his substitution at the half hour mark.

Suspicions were that the utility defender might have dislocated his left arm.

However, his coach said the injury was “not as bad as it was feared” and this was after Darikwa had a scan.

“He’s had a scan, it’s not as bad as we first thought,” said Richardson.

“The specialist clarified that he didn’t need an operation after all, which was good news in a way. But at the same time it prolongs the healing process.”

He added: “Knowing Tendayi, and the medical team, they’re working tirelessly hard to get him back.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, fingers crossed we might see him back in a couple of weeks, after the international break.”

