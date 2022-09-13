Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat suffered knee injury last week, clubs confirms

Struggling DSTV Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs could miss the services of former Warriors attacker Khama Billiat when they host SuperSport United this coming Saturday.

It comes after Billiat suffered a knee injury last week before Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants on Sunday.

The leg injury saw him miss the encounter against Gallants with Khosi confirming his absence from the match day squad was due to a knee injury.

“The Amakhosi medical room has been rather busy this week and coach Arthur Zwane was forced to make some changes in the line-up and the bench when selecting his team for the encounter.

“Defender Reeve Frosler is still out injured. He is joined by attacker Khama Billiat, who suffered a knee injury,” the club wrote.

Meanwhile, apart from Billiat and Frosler Chiefs also missed Siyabonga Ngezana and Cole Alexander due “to a bout of flu”.

The club also confirmed Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s absence as he was “given time off by the technical team as he’s dealing with a family bereavement”.

Billiat’s knee injury comes a huge blow to the Chiefs’ head coach Arthur Zwane whose team is failing to produce positive results.

The Soweto giants are seated 14th on the log table with eight points from seven games.

They are just two points above log anchors Sekhukhune United and on half the points of current log leaders and also defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

In their last three games, Amakhosi have managed three consecutive draws with Stellenbosch (1-1), Amazulu (0-0) and Marumo Gallants (1-1) respectively.