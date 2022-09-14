Hadebe voted MOTM in Dynamo’s goalless draw with Sporting Kansas City

Zimbabwe Warriors star Teenage Hadebe was voted man-of-the-match following a solid performance when his side Houston Dynamo drew 0-0 with rivals Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Hadebe played an integral part to help 10-man Dynamo keep a clean sheet against the visitors Kansas City at the PNC Stadium.

He defended well when Dynamo were left with 10 man after their captain Matia’s Vera received a red card nearly at the stroke of half time for a foul on William Agada.

Vera was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 41st minute.

However, with the help of the left footed centre back, Hadebe, the Orange Crush held on to a draw versus long time rivals Kansas City.

“Happy to be back. Man of the Match,” he posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs, Chicken Inn and Highlanders FC defender was making his second appearance after recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since July.

Hadebe had last featured for Dynamo on 24 July.

The four weeks injury induced absence saw him miss five league matches.

This was until last week when he got introduced as a second half substitute during Dynamo’s 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United.

The Dynamo who are currently struggling are yet to win a match in their last seven games, playing to two draws and five defeats.

Following a series of poor results, last week, the club’s hierarchy sacked their head coach Paulo Nagamura.

Nagamura was replaced by the Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy who will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.