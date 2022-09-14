Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mliswa says Sikhala case proves judiciary now a “national security risk”

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedNews
By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 55,599
Temba Mliswa being arrested by police at his Borrowdale home in Harare
Temba Mliswa being arrested by police at his Borrowdale home in Harare in February 2021

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has claimed the judiciary in the country is being manipulated by politicians to persecute their opponents.

Mliswa was commenting on the systematic denial of bail to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and the Nyatsime 16.

The activists have been in jail for close to 100 days after their arrest on June 14 over allegations of inciting public violence.

Their bid for freedom has seemingly failed as the courts denied them bail several times.

“The case of Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Sithole and the Nyatsime 16 has underlined unequivocally how the judiciary is now part of the problem in this country. The situation was already abnormal but it has just gotten worse,” he said.

“There is no independence in the judiciary,” Mliswa said.

“Honourables Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole are incarcerated because of the judiciary. Who are you trying to please as the judiciary? Who do you stand for? Are you working for individuals? Are you working for political parties?

“You’re working for this country and surely you know your mandate. You cannot be swayed by politicians who are trying to persecute people who are fighting for democracy. You got to understand that Honourables Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole were elected by the people.”

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy national chairman Job Sikhala and fellow legislator Godfrey Sithole were brought to court movie style
Mliswa said the judiciary was becoming a “national security risk” for failing to ensure justice in political cases.

“It’s one thing politically grandstanding but when the action amounts to supporting the undermining and abuse of state institutions it becomes an existential threat to the state of the nation.

“When the last platform for arbitration becomes corrupted and unable to deliver justice it becomes a national security risk.

“There is a need to support the arrested members and not sanitise the injustice by creating unnecessary conspiracies about power struggles in the opposition,” he added.

