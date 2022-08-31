Azam FC striker Prince Dube slowly rediscovering his scoring form

Warriors and Tanzanian giants Azam FC forward Prince “Mgadafi” Dube is slowly rediscovering his form after enduring a difficult season in the previous campaign.

The former Highlanders striker scored his third goal for Azam yesterday when they defeated Arta Solar 3-0 in a friendly match.

Dube doubled the lead for the Dar es Salaam based side in the 63rd minute after Edinho had opened the scoring early into the game.

Mgadafi has scored three goals for Azam so far, twice in two practise matches and once in the Tanzanian Premier League.

He opened his scoring account on the 3rd of August when Azam beat Egyptian second tier division Grand SC 1-0.

This was during their pre-season tour to Egypt a few weeks before the Tanzanian top flight league which began on the 15th of August had commenced.

He went on to score his first and only goal of the 2022/23 campaign at the moment on the opening day of the season.

The ex-SuperSport United player scored in the first half in their first game of the just started season.

He restored parity for Azam when they were trailing 1-0 to Kagera Sugar on the opening day fixture.

His equalizing goal against Kagera helped Azam to collect maximum points after coming from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Following the three goals, Dube is slowly rediscovering his form noting he scored less than three goals last season.

However, his season was marred by a lot of injuries.

He missed the opening part of the season due to serious injuries that placed him on the sidelines for months.

As a result, the Zimbabwean international hasn’t replicated the form he displayed on his maiden season in the 2020/21 campaign.

In his first season in Tanzania, he found the back of the net 14 times and slightly missed out on the golden boot gong.

He was two goals behind the league’s top goal scorer who had finished the season with 16 goals.