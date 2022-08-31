Rape accused former VP Mphoko’s son hands himself over to police

Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son Siqokoqela (44) has handed himself over to the police in Bulawayo charged with rape.

He was arrested on Tuesday night in Bulawayo but he fled Hillside Police Station, citing that ‘things were not being done properly’.

Siqokoqela published a video on Wednesday afternoon announcing that he was handing himself over to law enforcement agents.

He, however, believes that there is a hand which is “not government” pushing for his arrest.

“Yesterday, I was called to the Hillside Police Station and rape case charges were laid against me,” he said.

“No investigation was done, but that’s still fine. I then ran away from the police station because I felt that there was no fairness in my case. I found that things were not done properly and there was a hand behind which is not the government.

“I believe in the Judicial system so I’m now on my way to the Hillside Police Station to hand myself in as we speak. I’m asking for your prayers and support.”

When he fled the police station, he was in constant communication with veteran broadcaster Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda who he told that he feared being killed.

Siqokoqela denied rape allegations claiming they were trumped up charges which are part of the protracted battle for Choppies Enterprises Ltd, a listed Botswana-based regional investment holding company.

The battle for the control of Choppies has been going on for some years between its Botswana shareholders and Mphoko and his son Siqokoqela. The dirty fight has been in and out of the courts for years.