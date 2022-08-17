Warriors midfielder Jonah Fabisch scores third goal of the season in Germany

Warriors central midfielder Jonah Fabisch scored his third goal of the season in the German Regionalliga Nord League (fourth tier division) when his side Hamburger SV II played to a 3-3 draw with Eintracht Norderstedt on Monday.

The league encounter saw Jonah (Fabisch), 21 son to the late former Warriors gaffer Reinhard Fabisch help his side snatch a vital point on the road.

Fabisch netted 67 minutes into the match when Hamburger were trailing 3-1 to help reduce his team’s two goal deficit to one with over twenty minutes left until the final whistle.

Hamburger went behind two minutes into the match after the hosts opened the scoring through Luneburg with Chai Kang Min doubling the scoring 12 minutes after.

However, this was before the visiting side pulled one back through Otuali Omche but Luneburg and Chai Kang Min’s two quick goals saw Norderstedt heading into the break leading 2-1.

Albeit, Norderstedt took another two goal advantage in the 55th minute when Hoppe scored from the spot to make it 3-1 for the hosts who later gave up the lead to earn a draw.

The Zimbabwean international’s strike in the 67th minute helped restore hope for the second placed side Hamburger SV II.

Fabisch’s teammate Beleme then scored a 78th minute goal to level matters for the visiting side in a tightly contested match.

Fabisch’s goal was his third of the season after scoring his first goal on 7 August in Hamburger SV’s 2-1 victory over Havelse.

The 21-year-old in form midfielder scored again when his side thrashed Holsteinkiel 4-0 at home a week after their 2-1 victory.

Hamburger SV II who are one point behind log leaders Weiche Flensburg who are on nine points play Drochtensen Assel next.

The lead at the summit of the log could be extended to four points if Flensburg win their game in hand.

Hamburger SV have eight points after four games while Weiche Flensburg has nine points after playing three league matches.

Meanwhile, Jonah (Fabisch) who so far has received national team call ups made his Warriors debut in November 2021.

He was thrown into the fray by former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza in a 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia played in Harare.

Fabisch was introduced as a second half substitute when he replaced Khama Billiat in 1-1 draw at the National Sports Stadium.