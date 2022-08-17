Close to 500 Zim teachers shortlisted for Rwanda jobs, undergo exams

Close to 500 Zimbabwean teachers are set to undergo virtual examinations before they are selected to work in Rwanda following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Rwanda’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Charles Karakye is in the country with a delegation of eight officials to conduct the recruitment process.

The assessment exercise begins tomorrow (Wednesday) in Harare, Bulawayo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Midlands before a considerable number of Zimbabwean teachers are selected to work in the central African nation.

Chief director Labour Administration and Employment Promotion Cliford Matorera told journalists on Monday that the objective of the virtual recruitment was to identify competent Zimbabwean teachers to be recruited in Rwanda.

“They are here in Zimbabwe specifically following up on the MoU signed by our two principals, the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, and President Mnangagwa which is to do with the exchange of our personnel expertise in the field of education, science and medicine among others,” Matorera said.

“The issue was discussed on May 4, 2022 followed by a signing of the MoU between our Minister of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare and the Minister of Education in the Republic of Rwanda.

“After that, a series of activities happened which were aimed at ensuring that a number of Zimbabweans who are in the field of education who are interested in working in the Republic of Rwanda can then be recruited. This is what the delegation has come to fulfil.

“This is the first of its kind when we are going to do an e-recruitment, which is being facilitated by a system that our colleagues from Rwanda have come with. We have dedicated centres, one in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Chinhoyi where those who want to work in Rwanda will be sitting for the e-recruitment examinations on August 17 and 18.”

After the online recruitment is completed, Matorera said teachers who would have passed will undergo an oral interview.

“The team has come to facilitate the smooth transition of conducting the e-recruitment. They will also conduct some training to the Zimbabwean team on how to conduct the invigilation.”

Karakye said they had come to follow up on the implementation of the MoU that Rwanda and Zimbabwe signed regarding the exchange of educational personnel.

He further stated: “We have already moved ahead with the implementation of some of the steps towards recruitment of these teachers.

“We are here to supervise, invigilate and work gently with the team here in Zimbabwe to ensure that we conduct a fast online recruitment exam which will be followed by interviews if they manage to make it to the next stage,” Karakye added.