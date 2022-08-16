Chamisa admits learning the hard way, prioritises polling agents for 2023

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has admitted that he learned the hard way after controversially losing the 2018 elections saying that this time his party “will field polling agents at every polling station”.

Addressing a packed “thank you” rally at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo, Chamisa said his former party MDC Alliance was “beaten in areas where we did not field polling agents” during the last plebiscite.

In 2018, Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for Chamisa.

With less than a year into another election, Chamisa said one of the problems that led to their defeat was lack of polling agents.

“This time, we will field polling agents at every polling station. Last time, we were beaten in areas where we did not field polling agents,” he said.

Chamisa has, since 2018, refused to concede defeat, accusing Mnangagwa of rigging the election. He said this is the reason why the Zanu-PF regime is ‘failing to manage the economy’.

“Mnangagwa is now feeling the heat and he regrets why he stole the election victory from me in 2018. He is failing to make ends meet as the economy continues to fall. What I am sure of is that the whole nation has now allowed me to lead the country,” he said.

“We have changed the political system in Zimbabwe. Some are pushing me to tell people to go to the streets. I will not do that. We lead with God and God is not confused.”

If he wins the upcoming election, Chamisa promised to improve the welfare of the security forces. He also promised not to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle by returning land to the former white owners.

“We are going to give people title deeds to land. We will not return the land to the white owners as is always being propagated. I heard them say that if the boy gets into power, he is going to take back the land to the whites. No! That is never going to happen, we are going to give title deeds to our people,” Chamisa said.