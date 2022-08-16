Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ZACC arrests Wadyajena and Cottco bosses over US$5m money laundering

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro
Justice Mayor Wadyajena arriving at Parliament in a Jaguar XJ

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pius Manamike, head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxmore Njanji and Procurement Specialist Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5million.

ZACC confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Cottco officials Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges involving USD$5million,” read the statement.

The accused persons are expected in court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Wadyajena was arrested after chairing a heated agriculture parliamentary committee meeting on construction of Vungu Dam in Midlands province.

Manamike and Njanji are out of custody on bail after they were arrested last year for allegedly using their own trucks to distribute inputs from the firm’s depots around the country without their employer’s knowledge.

The two were granted ZWL$l100 000 bail each by Harare magistrate Stenford Mambanje.

In granting bail, the magistrate said the duo had proved that they had strong ties to the country as they knew they were being investigated but did not flee, making them perfect candidates for bail.

“They knew that there had been investigations pertaining to this matter and yet they did not run and on top of that they took themselves to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission offices,” said Mambanje.

