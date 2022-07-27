ROAR Entertainment distances itself from fake Rick Ross tickets

ROAR Entertainment, the company behind multi-Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross’ local show have distanced themselves from a fake link circulating on social media purporting to be the payment platform for tickets to the show.

The show is penciled for November 17 at the Harare International Conference Centre, courtesy of the global media and entertainment company.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, ROAR spokesperson and veteran entertainment consultant Ms Shally said her organisation will announce the official correct payment platform in due course and urged entertainment lovers not to risk losing money through the fake link doing rounds on the internet.

“Please note this (inserted image) is fake. ROAR Entertainment will officially announce when tickets are available for sale follow @roarentertainmentafrica for updates,” she said.

The concert organisers have revealed the ticket prices for the show amid reports that only 4 500 tickets would be available.

General access early-bird tickets are pegged at US$50 per individual, while the early-bird VIP ticket costs US$150 per head available until August 31.