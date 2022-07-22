Police ban planned protest over deteriorating human rights situation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) banned a demonstration set for Friday which had been planned by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CZC) over the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

CZC wrote to the police on July 14 notifying them of their intention to demonstrate on the 22nd of the same month. But the law enforcement organisation refused to sanction the protest arguing that the human rights defenders breached Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Chapter 11:23.

“Your notification letter dated 14 July 2022 to hold a peaceful demonstration on the 22nd day of July 2022 through a march from Harare Gardens to Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Offices located at number 144 Samora Machel Avenue Harare which I received on 15/07/22 has been noted,” read a letter by G. Moyo Chief Superintendent Officer Commanding Police Harare Central District.

“I am however not in a position to sanction the demonstration. You did not comply with Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Chapter 11:23.”

This comes at a time when unions representing teachers have already said the looming industrial action was inevitable because their July salaries reflecting a 100% adjustment had long been eroded by inflation currently at 191%.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou on Wednesday said:

“Teachers received a strange salary yesterday equivalent to US$48, using the parallel rate. Shockingly, this was after a 100% increment. The increase is a high sounding nothing and has no effect on the strike beginning after Friday.”

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe deputy secretary, Munyaradzi Masiyiwa also emphasised on the need for the strike to force the government to act on their salaries.

“100% of zero will remain nothing. In June when teachers got $19 000, the market rate was US$1:$450 … This incident has just triggered anger among teachers. Civil servants would meet on Friday to consider a way forward. However, a job action is inevitable,” he said.