Ndiraya hopes to end DeMbare’s four game ‘goalless and winless’ run

Dynamos’ coach Tonderai Ndiraya has said he is hoping his charges will bring to an end the Harare giants’ four games winless and goalless streak at the weekend when they visit second placed Chicken Inn at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium in Bulawayo.

The intriguing Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter is slated for Saturday afternoon at Emagumeni as BF is also known in the domestic premier league circles.

The kickoff time is 3pm.

Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of their tricky assignment versus Chicken Inn who are four points behind log leaders FC Platinum, Ndiraya said he is hopeful his team will end the four matches poor run.

“We played very well against FC Platinum, hopeful we will take that form when we play against Chicken Inn,” said Ndiraya on Thursday.

“Hopeful this time (versus Chicken Inn) we will score a goal or goals to increase our chances of winning the match.”

His sentiments comes after the Glamour Boys have endured a lengthy period since June when the league made its return for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign without a victory, let a lone a goal.

The situation at hand is ‘unfavorable’ to the DeMbare faithfuls who are keen to see their team rediscover its form after a fine start to the campaign.

Arguably, it seems the DeMbare fans might wait a little longer because to a certain extent Ndiraya’s strikers appear to be out on a ‘vacation’ hence bringing little hope whether his team will remain title contenders.

The situation has been made worse because Bill Antonio who is the team’s star player will be unavailable following his invitation by a Belgium top flight club KV Mechelen for a month long trial stint.

Antonio has been instrumental, he is DeMbare’s second top scorer with three goals after Emannuel Paga who has netted five times.

The Prince Edward Academy product whose dream to play in Europe could come true in a few weeks if he impresses in Belgium has also provided four assists for the Glamour Boys whose form slumped in the second of the season.

DeMbare travel to Bulawayo coming from a goalless draw against reigning champions FC Platinum who are leading the pack with four points.

The Norman Mapeza coached side will be hoping to be crowned champions come end of season to clinch the title for a fourth time in a row, to equal DeMbares record.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks who are under the guidance of Joey Antipas face off the Harare giants on Saturday coming from an empathic 3-1 victory over their city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.

Saturday’s match will pit two sides Chicken Inn and Dynamos who are seated second and third place on the log table respectively.

Chicken Inn have 41 points after playing 21 games and Dynamos are on 36 points after playing the same number of games.

However, history favours Chicken Inn who have been a thorn in the flesh of the 20 time champions since earning top flight promotion eleven years ago (2011).

Since 2011 the two teams have clashed 19 times and the Gamecocks dominate with seven victories while DeMbare have won five times and then the other seven matches have ended in stalemates.

Away from their record, both teams will be tussling each other to collect maximum at the same time keeping fingers crossed to see log leaders Platinum dropping points.

The in-form Zvishavane based outfit host the struggling 14th placed ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium in their next encounter and the fixture is also slated for Saturday afternoon.