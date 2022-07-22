Nine months on, Tagwirei yet to fulfil promise to renovate Bosso offices

Located along Robert Mugabe Way in Bulawayo, Highlanders’ dilapidated offices still ‘await the pledge’ to renovate them made by business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei last year in October.

Tagwirei, who passed through the Bulawayo giant’s offices on a surprise visit to one of the teams’ his Sakunda Holdings sponsors, made the promise in the company of Deputy Sports Minister Tinotenda Machakaire.

Upon his arrival, Tagwirei glanced at the old building and promised rehabilitation will commence on October 18 after acknowledging that the offices were now in a poor state.

“Highlanders has great things, I will start by looking at umdala uGumede (late Ndumiso Gumede) who managed to get this great club a nice office,” he said as he addressed the club’s officials and the media.

“But there is a gift for you (Gumede) I was looking at how dilapidated the offices are now, so we are going to fix them starting tomorrow (Monday 18 October 2021).”

No construction has begun at the site however.

Efforts to seek a comment from Tagwirei regarding the progress of renovating the Bosso offices was fruitless.

The businesses mogul did not respond to questions sent to him yesterday (Thursday) morning by the time Nehanda Radio published the story.

At the same time, no comment could be obtained from the club.

Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Ronald Moyo could not be drawn to answer questions around the promise while the club’s spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa could not avail answers 24 hours after promising to do so.

Meanwhile, Gumede who passed on at the age of 76 last year December, acquired the property for Bosso in 1987.

Little work has been done on them (offices) except the renewal of black and white paint after one or two seasons and the changing of the club’s poster bearing that particular year’s first team.

Gumede also managed to buy a camping house for the club in Luveve.

Tagwirei has over the past year been showering gifts to local football legends, acknowledging their contributions to the game.

He handed over a US$120 000 home to Dynamos legend George Shaya’s widow as promised, bought homes worth US$90 000 each for the Bosso and DeMbare legends Madinda Ndlovu and Moses Chunga respectively.

Veteran sportscaster Charles Mabika also received a house worth US$90 000 courtesy of the Sakunda Holdings boss who acknowledged the contribution he has made to the country’s football.

Moreover, Tagwirei went on to pour a mouthwatering combined US$5.3 million deal to sponsor Highlanders and Dynamos for the next three years starting with the current season.

He has also assisted the Harare giants in leasing Rufaro stadium from council and has promised to bankroll a European tour for both Bosso and DeMbare’s executives to ensure they take a leaf from some of the best clubs in the world, particularly the administration side.