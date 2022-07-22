Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Seh Calaz leads voters’ roll inspection campaign, says ‘youths are the future’

PoliticsFeaturedNews
By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 24,374
Seh Calaz
Seh Calaz

Zim Dancehall chanter Seh Calaz has accelerated the voters’ roll inspection campaign telling youths that they have the capacity to define their own future.

The “Bvopfiro Pariro” singer shared his picture on Friday after visiting a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voter inspection centre in Mbare.

“Ndanga ndanotarisa kuti ndichirimo here ,haa it’s verified Bhanditi ririkuvhota zvekare THE YOUTHS ARE THE FUTURE but in a few years tinenge tisisava ma yutes tachembera takukungoti Dai paye takazo Dai taka #Registertovote Kwetezvekunyeba.

(I went to verify my voting details. I found everything in order and I will be voting in the upcoming elections. This is important so that we do not regret in the future),” he said.

ZEC earlier this week invited the public including the media, political parties and Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) to inspect the voters’ roll. The electoral board has since established centres across the country for the electorate to assess their details.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono urged the public to support Seh Calaz following his democratic campaign.

“Can we have a round of applause through Retweets for Seh Calaz

“These are genuine artists when it comes to using their fame for positive things. Check check check,” he said.

ZEC spokesperson Commissioner Jasper Mangwana said this was an opportunity to address mistakes that would have been made on the voters’ roll.

“This is an opportunity to address any anomaly that may arise in the voters’ roll. We want members of the public to inspect the voters’ roll and identify if there are any anomalies so that we address them now as opposed to raising them at the 11th hour when we conduct delimitation and the 2023 harmonised election,” he said.

The country is set to hold elections in less than 12 months.

