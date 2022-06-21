Sarupinda nears return to CAPS United on loan deal from Sekhukhune

DSTV Premiership side Sekhukhune United midfielder Blessing Sarupinda is reportedly on the verge of completing his return to troubled Harare based outfit CAPS United on a loan deal.

According to the Herald, Sarupinda who is still contracted to Sekhukhune United but has failed to make an impact in the team since joining them in August last year is ‘desperate to re-join his former paymasters’.

The 23-year-old utility player made only four appearances for Babina Noko who are now being coached by his compatriot Kaitano Tembo.

This was before he was loaned out to the National First Division side JDR Stars until end of the 2021/22 season where he also played 360 minutes only (four games).

As a result, the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate is seeking more game time and seems ready to return to the 2016 championship winners who are currently struggling to grind results.

Confirming the looming loan deal to the Herald, the CAPS United president Farai Jere said: “We are discussing with his (Blessing Sarupinda) his team.”

He added: “He was not playing so the boy wants to come back and get the opportunity to play more.

“Of course, he is still contracted and the team wants to send him back here on a loan deal so that we will now be paying his salaries.”

Meanwhile, apart from Sarupinda, the Green Machine who are looking forward to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the second half of the season also roped in seasoned midfielder Ali Sadiki.

“The other one is Ali Sadiki. He is here, he is training with the team. Those are the two players we are bringing in.”

Sadiki formerly with giants TP Mazembe and the reigning champions FC Platinum was playing for Kabwe Warriors in Zambia.