Orlando Pirates consider offloading Warriors midfielder Dzvukamanja

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are said to be considering offloading former defunct Bidvest Wits and Ngezi Platinum Stars lanky forward Terrence Dzvukamanja (28).

According to multiple reports, the 28-year-Zimbabwean international who joined the Buccaneers in 2020 from Wits on a three year deal, could be shown the exit door by the South African giants despite the fact he still has a running contract with the club.

Dzvukamanja penned a three year deal with Pirates in 2020 and is now left with one year on his contract.

At the moment, Pirates who are bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season have offloaded Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Kwanda Mngonyama, Thabang Monare and Wayne Sandilands.

And reports suggest Dzvukamanja who made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions last season and netted two goals could be the next in line.

Nevertheless, Pirates have not confirmed the new development and there is nothing concrete so far regarding the reported rumour.

If Pirates offload Dzvukamanja, his dream to win lots of silverware with the club would been shattered.

Speaking during an interview with South African publication iDiskiTimes soon after completing his move to Orlando Pirates the Warriors midfielder said he joined the Soweto based club to win trophies.

“It’s only about trophies. Thats the main thing I came for. For me personally, I have to score more goals in order to help the team to win those trophies. So for me in short, I am here to win trophies,” he said.

With Pirates, Dzvukamanja won the MTN8 trophy in his debut season when they edged Bloemfontein Celtics 2-1 in a final that was played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 December in 2020.

The victory saw Pirates ending a six-year trophy drought.