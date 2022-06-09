Bomb scare at SDA church as Tagwirei security pounces on suspect

There was drama at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church service in Harare at their city centre main wing on Saturday when a congregant was severely beaten up by tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s security details on suspicion that he was in possession of explosives.

This was revealed by a recently launched investigative platform, the Express Mail Zim. It was reported that Tagwirei who is a church elder and prominent businessman was the main preacher on a theme dubbed “Faith Driven Entrepreneurship ” and it is believed that his security was compromised.

The reporter attended the service which was filled to the brim and witnessed the butchering of the mistakenly identified ‘bomber’.

The service was also graced by revered South African musical group Sweet Symphony and top government officials including perceived Tagwirei allies.

“The security details here were inherited (sic) from the late Ambassador Sibusiso Moyo and they were on high alert.

‘So this man came and was carrying stuff that the security assumed were explosives.

“So they had to use their vigilance and attack him .

“I am not sure if he has filed a police report in regards the matter,” said a senior church member who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The incident is a first in any Christian institution in Zimbabwe and information reaching this publication said the ‘Tagwirei factor’ is likely the cause of high security at the church.

Lately, the SDA has hogged the limelight for sex scandals that the church has vehemently dismissed despite overwhelming evidence.

Efforts to get a comment from the church authorities drew a blank as their mobile phones were unavailable at the time of writing, as presumably, they were still in church.

Tagwirei was not available for a comment when this publication went to the press.