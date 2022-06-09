Tino Kadewere linked with a loan deal to French club Stade Brestois

Warriors and Olympique Lyon forward Tino Kadewere (26) is reportedly being heavily linked with a possible loan deal to French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois, reports from France have suggested.

According to a French publication Foot Mercato, Kadewere whose future with Lyon hangs in the balance could leave the club this summer.

“This summer, it could well open up as OL expects at least 8 million euros. The player is in favour of leaving in order to find playing time, we were told.

“There is no doubt that many suitors should still come forward for the striker who has the qualities to render great service,” the French outlet wrote.

Reports suggesting, the ex-Harare City striker could be heading for a loan move to Brestois comes after his exit at Lyon has long been looming.

This follows difficulties he endured in the just ended season where he struggled to make it into the squad.

Kadewere started less than five times and netted only once in 15 matches across all competitions.

The below par form was contrary to the ten goals he scored during his debut season, accompanied by three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions in the 2020/21 season.

Following a difficult season, Kadewere could be heading for a Lyon exit with Brestois reportedly having shown their interest in the Zimbabwean footballer.

Moreover, the possibility of the move is intensified by reports Lyon have signed their former talisman Alexandre Lacazette whose contract with Arsenal expires in June.

Lacazette had a medical with Lyon on Wednesday.

If the reported deal is sealed this could spell doom for the Warriors striker’s future at the French club.

Nevertheless, several clubs within and outside France are reportedly already eyeing the 26-year-old lanky forward.

His fellow countryman Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims are allegedly interested in Kadewere’s services including Lorient, Troyes as well as the relegated English side Burnley FC.

Meanwhile, according to the player’s brother Prosper Kadewere who is also his manager, some crucial talks to discuss the striker’s future between his agents and Lyon are looming.