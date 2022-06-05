Datlabs announces retirement of CEO Todd Moyo after 37 years

Datlabs Limited announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Todd Moyo after serving the company for 37 years.

The pharmaceutical and personal care products manufacturer issued a statement saying;

“The shareholders and Board of Datlabs wish to advise of the retirement of Mr Todd Moyo, the Chief Executive Officer of Datlabs, after thirty-seven years of service to the company.

“He will be leaving on 30 June 2022,” the company said in a statement.

Mr Moyo served in various capacities which include as Financial Controller, Financial Director and General Manager.

“Also of note is that over the years Todd has represented shareholders’ interests in their other business units and subsidiaries both locally and regionally, on one hand and steadied the Datlabs ship as the company went through shareholder changes over the years, on the other.”

The company however insists Moyo’s association with “Datlabs will continue in a different capacity. You will be advised in due course”