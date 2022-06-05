Headmaster commits suicide at his brother’s house in Magwegwe

Police in Bulawayo have confirmed the death of Tennyson Hlabangana High School headmaster Lwelizwe Edson Bhebhe (42) who is thought to have committed suicide.

According to reports Bhebhe is said to have felt he had “failed the school system and the school system had failed him”.

On Monday evening, Bhebhe of Lobengula Extension in the city was found lying lifeless on the ground with a rope around his neck at his brother’s house in Magwegwe suburb.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube gave an update on the case.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging which occurred in Magwegwe suburb, Bulawayo on the 30th of May; the deceased is Lwelizwe Edson Bhebhe, a male adult aged 42 of Lobengula Extension who is a headmaster at Tennyson Hlabangana High school.

“The now deceased visited his brother in Magwegwe on the 28th of May 2022 and could not find anyone at the house but he stayed.

“On the 30th of May 2022 at around 1900hrs, the brother of the now deceased came back home and found the deceased’s body lying on the ground with a rope around his neck. Another piece of the rope was tied on the roof truss.

“The deceased left a suicide note that stated that he has failed the school system and the system has failed him.

“The informant made a report at ZRP Magwegwe and the body was conveyed to the mortuary,” said Inspector Ncube.