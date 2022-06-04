Highlanders FC appoint Nozibelo Maphosa as new spokesperson

Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC have appointed a new communications and marketing officer, the club has announced.

The vacancy which had remained unoccupied after the elevation of Ronald Moyo who is now the club’s substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the departure of Nhlanhla Dube last year was filled in by Nozibelo Maphosa.

“We are glad to introduce Nozibelo Maphosa our Communications and Marketing Officer,” Highlanders posted on their timeline on Thursday.

“She holds an Hon Degree in Media and Society Studies, and a Masters Degree in Marketing Strategies. Wishing her all the best. #SIYINQABA.”

“I feel like everything was preparing me for this job. I got to trend on social media after a picture of me drinking Chibuku Super did rounds on social media particularly on Twitter.

“As a result of that picture, Chibuku identified me and I got called by the former (Highlanders) CEO Nhlanhla Dube to do a video to mobilise people for the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019.

“I gladly took the offer for the love of the team and it was perfect in the sense that we went on to win the Chibuku Super Cup title. Bosso is a big brand and I am honoured that they have trusted me before and again this time,” said Maphosa.

“I believe my love for football and Highlanders is a result of socialisation. Growing up, my brother loved Highlanders passionately. I was never a football person, but he influenced me into developing an interest for football.

“At the beginning I felt I should just support Bosso because I come from Bulawayo, but my love for the club grew as I started attending more and more matches and the club sort of grew in me,” she said.

“It’s a dream come true honestly. I have long wanted to be part of this family. My dream is to achieve a lot, brand the team, revive its name again, and make revenue for the team because that’s what marketing is all about at the end of the day.

The move means the Bulawayo giants join FC Platinum and Dynamos as well as Ngezi Platinum Stars in working towards gender equality in the highest offices of football administration.

FC Platinum have their seasoned Chido Chizondo while at DeMbare there is Chioniso Mashakada and both are media relations personnel.

Ngezi Platinum Stars recently roped in Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the club’s new chief executive officer following the departure of another female administrator Nyasha Kadenge in April.

These clubs appear to be working hand in hand towards ensuring a gender balanced working environment in key administrative positions in football.