ZACC arrests NetOne cashier over US$8,8 million airtime theft

Seized ... The six vehicles which prosecutors say Daniel Kalira acquired with stolen cash
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Daniel Kalira (39), a cashier at NetOne, after he allegedly stole approximately ZWL150 000 000 (around US$8 823 529 according to January 2020 officials rates) from the mobile network services provider in an airtime voucher scam orchestrated over two years.

ZACC in a statement said Kalira used the money to buy several vehicles including a Toyota GD6 twin cab, three Mercedes Benz sedans and two BMW sedans which have since been recovered by investigators.

It is alleged that from January 2020 to 23 May 2022, Kalira stole airtime from NetOne by falsifying his sales of airtime on the stock issue vouchers which he dispatched to Netone sales agents.

“Investigations conducted by ZACC show that on the 25th of August 2021, the accused allegedly falsified issue voucher number 77064 where he indicated that he dispatched 17400 airtime cards of ZWL100.

“Instead, Kalira had allegedly dispatched 80300 cards valued at ZWL100 each depriving Netone of ZWL7 990 000,00.

“On the 26th of January 2022 Kalira allegedly falsified stock issue voucher number 77067 by indicating that he dispatched a total of 5917 cards of ZWL100 each when he had dispatched 28416 cards depriving Netone of ZWL2 250 000,00.

An audit to ascertain the actual amount stolen from NetOne is still ongoing,” read the statement.

Kalira appeared in court and was remanded to 27 June 2022 on ZWL20 000 (US$65 at the current interbank rate) bail.

