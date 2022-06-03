Bosso appoint Jose Mourinho’s former assistant as new head coach

Highlanders FC have appointed Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Baltermar Jose De Oliveira Brito, 70, as their new substantive head coach, until December 2023.

In a statement issued on Friday, the club confirmed they have appointed the 70-year-old Portuguese as their new gaffer.

Brito takes over from Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who was sacked two weeks ago along with his backroom staff of assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu and goalkeeper trainer Julius Ndlovu.

According to the statement, Brito who is expected in the country today (Friday) afternoon is coming in the company of his assistant coach Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres also from Portugal.

“Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce Portuguese Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito as the new coach of the club’s first team, taking over from coach Mandla Mpofu who recently parted ways with the club on mutual consent,” reads the statement.

“He will be in charge of the team up to December 2023. Brito is a UEFA Pro coaching license holder with vast experience, having worked as Jose Mourinho’s assistant coach at FC Porto in Portugal, Chelsea in England, and Inter Milan in Italy.

“Brito has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Cup, two English Premier League titles, two Portuguese League titles, two Italian Championships, and one FA cup among other cups in his coaching career.

“Brito comes with an assistant coach Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres from Portugal who is a holder of a UEFA B coaching licence. The entire structure of the current technical team will be announced in due course. We wish the coaches the best of luck.”

Highlanders’ swift move to appoint the Brazilian born comes after they were instructed by the governing body, ZIFA to appoint a qualified head coach for their next game against Harare City.

This comes after the Bulawayo giants parted ways with Lulu who was a holder of the required coaching license.

And following Mpofu’s departure, Joel Luphahla who survived the chop took over as the interim coach and was only allowed by ZIFA to sit at the dugout for one game against ZPC Kariba last weekend away at Nyamhunga Stadium.

But going further he is no longer eligible to be in charge of the team because he is not a holder of a Caf A coaching badge as required by the Fifa club licensing system.

According to the FIFA club licensing policy, implemented by ZIFA, a coach without a Caf A coaching licence is not permitted to be a head coach for a top flight league club.