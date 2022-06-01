Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

‘It was Kelly Khumalo who mistakenly shot Senzo Meyiwa’ – lawyer

By Vanessa Moyo
Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo
Defence lawyer Malesela Teffo has told the High Court in Pretoria that it was singer Kelly Khumalo who allegedly mistakenly shot her lover and football star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

Teffo made the claim while he cross-examined state witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain.

The defence says it has an eyewitness who will testify how it was Khumalo who pulled the trigger on a revolver that killed Meyiwa.

“The firearm used to shoot Senzo Robert Meyiwa by Kelly Khumalo came with Logwe Twala.”

Teffo claims a meeting was held with those in the house, the police and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane.

“The meeting was all about how to conceal or how to hatch a plan of avoiding to say how Senzo was killed,” he said.

