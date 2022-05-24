Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Teenage Hadebe’s former club Yeni Malatyaspor relegated in Turkey

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 10,950
Teenage Hadebe in Turkey
Teenage Hadebe in Turkey

Warriors centre back Teenage Hadebe’s former club Yeni Malatyaspor who were playing in the Turkish top flight league were relegated following a disastrious campaign.

Malatyaspor who were placed bottom of the log table became the first team to be relegated in the Turkish Super Lig.

They managed five wins, five defeats and 28 defeats after 38 games in the just ended 2021/22 Turkish league season.

The other three relegated teams include Goztepe SK, Altay Izmir and Caykur Rizespor who also had a difficult season.

Hadebe joined Malatyaspor in 2019 from Kaizer Chiefs before leaving the club in 2021 to secure a US$1.8 million move in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States where he is plying his trade with Houston Dynamo.

Related Articles

Teenage Hadebe mourns former team Jodi Lukoki who died aged…

15,886

Houston Dynamo’s Hadebe honors mom with career she helped…

29,340

Hadebe finally opens MLS account as Dynamo Houston beat San…

19,100

Hadebe delighted with Houston Dynamo’s first win of…

16,866

Teenage Hadebe nominated for two MLS awards

17,055

Hadebe’s inconsistent Houston Dynamo lose to LA Galaxy…

11,316

While turning out for Malatyaspor, the 25-year-old Makokoba born defender made 53 appearances and netted twice.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments