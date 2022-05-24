Teenage Hadebe’s former club Yeni Malatyaspor relegated in Turkey

Warriors centre back Teenage Hadebe’s former club Yeni Malatyaspor who were playing in the Turkish top flight league were relegated following a disastrious campaign.

Malatyaspor who were placed bottom of the log table became the first team to be relegated in the Turkish Super Lig.

They managed five wins, five defeats and 28 defeats after 38 games in the just ended 2021/22 Turkish league season.

The other three relegated teams include Goztepe SK, Altay Izmir and Caykur Rizespor who also had a difficult season.

Hadebe joined Malatyaspor in 2019 from Kaizer Chiefs before leaving the club in 2021 to secure a US$1.8 million move in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States where he is plying his trade with Houston Dynamo.

While turning out for Malatyaspor, the 25-year-old Makokoba born defender made 53 appearances and netted twice.