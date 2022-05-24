ZTV drama series actor David Kanduna fined for cyber bullying

ZTV drama series actor David Kanduna has been fined $3000 (about USD$10) by a magistrate for cyber bullying and could possibly face 20 days in prison if he fails to pay the money.

According to reports, Kanduna (23), appeared before Mashonaland West provincial magistrate, Tinashe Ndokora, charged with cyber bullying.

According to prosecutors Kanduna filmed a police officer who was being mocked while on duty at the grounds of the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The actor proceeded to post the video on the 4:2 Chain Supply Management Whatsapp group and also on TikTok, both without the consent of the complainant.

Kanduna was arrested after the police officer filed a complaint.