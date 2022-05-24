Sakunda raise concern over Lulu sacking and Ndiraya suspension

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos and Highlanders’ principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings are reportedly concerned at the turmoil at both clubs following the sacking of coach Mandla Mpofu and the suspension of his counterpart Tonderai Ndiraya.

Mpofu who was Highlanders FC’ gaffer and Ndiraya who was at the helm for the Harare giants DeMbare were both shown the exit door by the two clubs.

It was Bosso who sacked Mpofu first last week before their rivals followed suit and suspended Ndiraya on Saturday.

The former was fired after the club’s top management were not impressed by the team’s performance while the latter was suspended over the weekend but the club did not reveal the reason for the decision.

However, according to reports, the move came as a result of the club’s executive corruption and insubordination allegations that were levelled against the head coach.

According to NewsDay Sports the club’s decisions have worried their principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings.

The publications indicated that the company has raised concern particularly about the suspension of Ndiraya.

“As sponsors, we are obviously worried when such things happen because it tends to destabilise things at the club, and our brand will naturally be dragged into the mess,” a source from Sakunda Holdings told the publication.

“Obviously, there is nothing much we can do as sponsors, but we feel that whatever is happening (at Dynamos) could have been handled better.”

This comes a few months after the giant oil company (Sakunda Holdings) chief executive Kudakwashe Tagwirei urged both club executives to be patient with Mpofu and Ndiraya.

Tagwirei said this at the kit unveiling ceremony that was held in Harare.

“Being successful is always a journey. It is not something that starts today and tomorrow you become successful.

“It (success) takes some time, and a lot of work. When we were looking at the results at the beginning of the year, we were all worried that things were not going to be as good as they should be.

“For me I was not so much worried about the results as most of the people were. I was worried about consistency in whatever we do. I want to encourage all of us to be patient with the coaches, and with the players. Allow them to acclimatise in their newness,” he said.

“It will take time, and when they get into that place, they are going to succeed. As Sakunda, we are not associated with failure, and you are going to see that.”