9-year-old Zim rugby player Malachi Makawa scoops award in the UK

A 9-year-old rugby player Malachi Mukundi Makawa is pulling up trees in the UK and his progression was recently rewarded after he scooped the Slough Rugby Club’s Junior Player of the Year title.

Although Malachi was born in the UK, his parents Alan and Lucinda Makawa are both Zimbabwean.

An awards evening last week was held to celebrate Slough Rugby Club’s youth section and their achievements this season.

According to the Slough Express “All the club’s youth players, from u7s through to u14s received an award to mark their participation. However, further awards were also given to the ‘most improved player’, ‘coaches player’ and ‘player of the season’ in each age group.

Of interest to Zimbabweans though will be Malachi’s journey in the rugby world.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio his father Alan Makawa said; “Malachi is easy to encourage as he loves rugby and he loves the physicality. Excited to see his personality and leadership growing through rugby.”

While most parents discourage their kids from rugby because of the physicality and risk of injury, Mr Makawa has a different message.

“Rugby is a fantastic sport for growing up boys and girls. England Rugby has core principles TREDS – Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline. I love that these things are taught at every session.

“The physicality is part of the enjoyment, every effort is made to match up kids of similar size and ability.

“Kids are taught the right tackling techniques and when played correctly to the right methods it is thoroughly enjoyable.

“Coaches and supervisors are very knowledgeable on head impact assessments and they keep a close eye on dangerous play,” Mr Makawa told Nehanda Radio.