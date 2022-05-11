Rihanna to launch Fenty beauty products in Zimbabwe and 7 other countries

Rihanna has announced that her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products will become available in eight African countries including Zimbabwe from the end of this month.

In a social media post, the pop star said she had “been waiting for this moment” and that this was “just the beginning”.

The beauty products will be available in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in a partnership with luxury goods company LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

She is worth $1.7bn (£1.2bn), with an estimated $1.4bn coming from the value of Fenty Beauty.

The company reportedly made $100m (£72m) in its first 40 days.

It makes more money than other celebrity-founded beauty brands such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company, according to Forbes.