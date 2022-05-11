Zimbabwe born Chikoto becomes Corby town’s first ever black mayor

By Josh West | Northants Live |

Corby has elected the town’s first ever black mayor this week. At a meeting at the Corby Cube, Labour councillor Tafadzwa “Taffy” Chikoto was elected to succeed the previous mayor, Councillor Lawrence Ferguson.

The honour comes after serving as Corby’s first black Deputy Mayor since last year. He is succeeded as deputy mayor by Councillor Leanne Buckingham.

Councillor Chikoto, 45, was born in Zimbabwe and has lived in Corby for nearly 17 years. According to the Corby Town Council website he “comes from a Christian background” and has “a passion for empowering youth from underprivileged backgrounds”.

It adds: “He has worked within the local community health and social care sector and has exposure and insight into the socio-economic needs of our community that require ongoing improvement and development for the benefit of all.”

Councillor Chikoto said, “It’s an honour being elected mayor in a foreign land and it’s a huge honour being able to represent the community. It means a lot being elected as the first ever black mayor in Corby.

“People are moving on and times are changing, which is great. It’s exciting for the community. Everyone can feel included, this is not just for me.

“I feel native to Corby. Having lived here now for as long as I have, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I want to give young people purpose and create opportunities for them.”

Councillor Mark Pengelly, deputy leader of Corby Town Council, said: “Corby was built on immigrants so I’m really proud to have Taffy as our new mayor. I’ve known him for a few years and I know he’ll make Corby proud.”

Last night’s election brought even more diversity with the election of Councillor Buckingham as deputy mayor, as she is a lesbian. She said, “It’s an amazing year for diversity. I’m also really excited for Taffy.

“I respect him a lot, he’s really passionate about youth and community – something we both have in common.”