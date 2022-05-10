Kuda Mahachi threatens to sue ex-wife over ‘false’ child scalding claims

Warriors and SuperSport United winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has engaged his lawyers in an attempt to try and prove his innocence after his ex-wife Marita Ndlovu’s recent allegations that the star scalded their four year old son with boiling water.

The gruesome act resulted in some terrible burns that saw the minors right leg being amputated.

Mahachi who is being represented by the Tanaka Law Chambers has through his lawyers instructed his estranged wife to retract specifically within 24 hours all stories published by a number of publications reporting that he is the perpetrator of the horrific act.

It is alleged that Kuda together with his wife Rose who are both based in South Africa where the former plies his trade with Matsatsantsa severely burnt the minor and kept it a secret before they reportedly smuggled him to Zimbabwe using Malayitsha without telling the mother (Marita).

All this is said to have happened when the child had visited the neighbouring country in February after Mahachi had told Marita he missed their son and then requested her to let the boy visit for a while.

Nonetheless, Mahachi has dismissed all the allegations raised against him and insists his child left South Africa unhurt.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player argues that he is innocent and believes his ex-wife is bitter because he moved on after their separation a few years back so she is intending to tarnish his image.

Following their separation, Nkembe as Mahachi is nicknamed married another wife Rose (Mahachi) nee Tatenda who also comes from Bulawayo’s popular high density suburb of Makokoba the same neighbourhood his ex-wife Marita (Ndlovu) also emerges from.

Speaking during a Streamyard live video interview on Facebook conducted by Asakhane on Saturday night the diminutive midfielder said his estranged wife along with some of his relatives clearly know and are responsible for his child’s burns.

Therefore, owing to this situation of concern, the 28-year-old has sought for legal advice from his lawyers who issued a letter seen by Nehanda Radio dated 9 May, 2022 directed to their client’s ex-wife Marita.

According to the letter, the lawyers have clearly revealed that their client is innocent and listed demands they want be followed by Mahachi’s estranged wife.

“Due to your acts of spreading falsehoods against our client, you have emotionally tortured our client you have degraded our client in that your false stories have sought to portray our client as a heartless individual who has harmed his own child,” reads part of the letter.

“You have again caused so much pain and suffering on our client and in the same you have negatively affected his performance on the ground of football play.

“In terms of the career of our client you have equally negatively affected his image, you will be alive to the fact that these allegations are damaging and ordinarily have an impact on his career.

“You have again approached a lot of people with the malicious story and in all you have sought to damage the image of Kudakwashe Mahachi. What is more concerning is that you are doing this fully aware of the effects of your acts.

“Our client has lived in fear of his life in that your story has caused him to be attacked on social media platforms and as such he has been off social media as a result of your unfortunate rants and revs about our client being abusive towards his only son,” further read the letter.

“You have engaged trolls in the name of LilyNyarie Kunaka whose identity is known to further spread you misinformation against our client and spread the same malicious vile message.

“Our client advises us again that you have sought the services of a medical doctor who employed your mother as a maid and we are in possession of your mother’s message giving instructions to individuals to spread malicious message against our client and she is quoted saying Kudakwashe Mahachi must be embarrassed since he dumped her daughter Marita and we are convinced that all this is coming from yourself a jilted lover who is now bent on wanting to destroy our client.”

Moreover, the legal practitioner’s letter went on to state the following demands:

“In light of all this we have strict instructions to demand as we hereby do that you immediately do the following:

1. Retract all the false information you have supplied to the media outlets about our client within 24 hours of receiving this letter.

2. The retraction must be publicized in those platforms you have supplied the information everyday for the coming 14 days and at least two times a day.

3. Tender an apology in writing to our client upon receipt of this letter.

4. Ensure that the apology is circulated in all the media platforms you used to spew the vile against Kudakwashe Mahachi.

“If the above demands are not met within the prescribed timelines above, we have strict instructions to sue you for damages for defamation, pain and suffering and so we estimated them to be in the tune of 55 million Zimbabwean Dollars without any further notice to yourself.

“And should you comply with the above we advise that our client will still reverse the rights to take any further appropriate actions,” ends the letter.

Nevertheless, it still remains unclear to what really transpired resulting in Mahachi’s son ending up being severely burnt.

According to reports the Mzilikazi born footballer is under investigations to be carried out by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

But albeit all these blame games that have taken shape at the moment, it still unknown how the child got burnt.