Zim youngster, Rushesha voted Swansea City U-23 Player of the Year

Zimbabwe senior national team targeted player, Tivonge Rushesha has scooped the Swansea Under-23 Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 campaign.

The English Championship outfit took to its social media pages to announce the 19-year-old as the best player of season for their developmental side.

Initially, the announcement was made on Tuesday evening at the Swansea.com Stadium where the club’s end of season sports awards ceremony was held.

“Our first award of the evening is Under-23 Player of the Season. Congratulations, Tivonge Rushesha! Sponsored by Swansea Decorating Services,” the club shared on their official Facebook page.

Rushesha who plays as a full back for the English club once won the same award during the 2019/2020 season.

This is the same season he made his first team debut for the Swansea City senior team.

The talented defender was born in Zimbabwe before he moved to the United Kingdom as in infant back in 2003.

He is still yet to decide on which country to represent between Zimbabwe and Wales as he is eligible to play for both.

Nonetheless, Rushesha has once turned out for the youth football with the Wales national team.

In October 2019, the left footed utility player was part of the Welsh Under-19 squad that played Austria in an international friendly match.

Albeit, the teenage sensation has once opened up on his desire to play for the Zimbabwe senior national team. Nehanda Radio