Masarira ridiculed after claiming she rejected US$1m from United States

Opposition Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) president Linda Masarira has faced backlash after bizarrely claiming that she refused US$1 million offered by the United States for her to demean the image of Zimbabwe.

In a drive time interview with Rutendo Matinyarare, Masarira said she was offered the money, relocation to America among several freebies in exchange for her demeaning Zimbabwe.

She claimed her patriotic conviction forced her to turn down everything including an award for woman of courage.

“They wanted to give me a woman of courage award and I did not accept,” she said.

“But I attended the cocktails that they organised for me. They offered me a huge sum of money, nearly US$1 million and also had perks, relocating my family to the US. What I did not agree with was going all over the country speaking about the negative of Zimbabwe.”

My discussion with #lilomatic as we drove to query my inexplicable list of data on the #econetzimbabwe network. Very enlightening. Wait for more. pic.twitter.com/qjcdUqXwsJ — Rutendo Matinyarare (@matinyarare) May 3, 2022

Masarira’s own ex-husband Gilbert Kaingidza took to Twitter to ridicule her;

“This is new to me, Rutendo do you seriously believe what this ex wife of mine is telling you? Kkkkk. She at some point said i was offered USD2million by the president @nelsonchamisa to extract information from her! 🙈 🙈 🙈 🙈 🙈 Ah bro, come on man! She is playing with you.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said her propaganda was poor.

“The US$1 million comical story reminds me of what Zimbabwe’s first Information Minister Dr Nathan Shamuyarira said to us in a guest lecture at journalism school. ‘Propaganda must be believable and not idiotic. If it is idiotic it makes the propagandist look idiotic too” he said.

Another commentator Franklin Clinton said “Linda Masarira @lilomatic should be arrested. Section 1001 of Title 18 of the United States Code, prohibits knowingly and willfully making false or fraudulent statements in “any matter within the jurisdiction” about the federal government of the United States @CIA @FBI @USEmbZim”.

A Twitter user under the name Miss Blush also castigated Masarira.

“Linda Masarira has lost all her relevance. She is full of clout. She has nothing to offer to young Zimbabweans. She wants to overstate her significance. No she is useless. She is a mere blubber and at most a ZANU sympathizer. Only to think we once supported her a few years back,” she said.

Masarira who leads a political party without a single councillor or MP, is known for comical comments.

In 2019, she made stunning allegations against the United States Embassy in Harare, claiming she was offered a massive US$2 million as well as a Greencard (Permanent Residency in the USA) by the Americans just so that she could demonize the ruling Zanu-PF party and the country.

She recently said she was going to be Zimbabwe’s first female president in 2028.

“Realistically I think in 2028 I will be the first female President of Zimbabwe. 2023 has got a lot of political dynamics in place and for me I am going to take 2023 as a lesson,” she said in an interview with OpenParly. Nehanda Radio