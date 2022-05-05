Mukuru to become official sleeve sponsor of EPL side Crystal Palace

Zimbabwean financial services company, Mukuru has officially secured a deal to become Crystal Palace’s official sleeve sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

Founded by Zimbabwean Rob Burrell, Mukuru now has more than ten million customers, and has completed more than 100 million transactions since inception in 2004.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Jury confirmed the deal,” We are excited to be associated with Crystal Palace, a well-respected and prestigious Premier League team.”

“The sponsorship places Mukuru on an international stage, further entrenching our global presence, operating in over 50 countries around the world.”

Jury also highlighted and explained on how Mukuru got to enter into a sponsorship deal with Palace.

“It is a team with several African players and an iconic coach with strong African heritage in Patrick Viera who our Mukuru customers look up to and resonate with.

“Soccer is the most supported sport on the African continent, uniting people globally, and our customers identified Crystal Palace as one of the teams they support.”

Then on the other hand, Barry Webber the Palace Commercial Director expressed his delight towards the sponsorship deal.

He also indicated that through their partnership with Mukuru, his desire is to see the club increase its fan base in Africa.

“This is a really exciting partnership for Crystal Palace, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mukuru on board,” said Webber.

“As a club, we are incredibly proud of our links with the African continent, which were encapsulated by midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate winning the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

“This partnership will help us to continue to expand our international fan base, and Mukuru join us at a fantastically exciting time for the club, both on the pitch and off of it.”

The Crystal Palace squad boasts several key players who represent African countries, including Wilf Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Jeff Schlupp, and Kouyate. Nehanda Radio