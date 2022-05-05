ED coup challenger confident he will win case as police summon him

Harare police Law and Order Section have set dates for interviews with Zanu-PF youth Sybeth Musengezi who is challenging the ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power via a military coup in November 2017.

Mnangagwa assumed power through a military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe.

But Musengezi, represented by Ncube Attorneys, has dragged him to court challenging the credibility of a Zanu-PF central committee meeting held on November 19, 2017 that forced Mugabe to resign and declared Mnangagwa President of the party and subsequently leader of the country.

The Police however have invited the activist to the station for interviews scheduled for the 10th or 11th of May.

“As per your letter mentioned above, be advised that you can come to our offices on the dates 10th May 2022 or 11th May 2022 at 1400 hours. We confirm that we will be available on the above said dates and time for the interview,” read a letter dated May 4 by detective inspector F. Chafa.

“Your co-operation is greatly appreciated.”

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Musengezi said the law enforcement officers had not clarified why they wanted to see him. He, however, promised to attend the meeting with his lawyer.

“I’m not really sure what the police want from me. They have been looking for me and we had to write to them seeking clarity on what exactly it is that they want,” he said.

“In their responses they simply said they want me for ‘interviews’ but didn’t disclose why they’ve been looking for me.

“Yes I’m going to attend the interviews on either the 10th or the 11th depending on when my lawyers will be available between the two dates.

“I’m very much confident that I’ll win the case which is why I’m pursuing it with everything that I have,” he told Nehanda Radio.

Musengezi argues that the current Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu had no authority to preside over the central committee meeting that installed Mnangagwa because he was only secretary for finance.

The youthful politician also wants the former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko to convene a special Extraordinary Congress of Zanu PF that will decide the lawful position of Mnangagwa and other top party members.

Mnangagwa grabbed power after successfully over-throwing Mugabe who had ruled for 37 years.

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital from prostate cancer in 2019. Nehanda Radio