‘ZEC clandestinely availed voters roll with voters pictures to Zanu PF only’

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is crying foul alleging that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nicodemously availed the voters roll to Zanu PF in the just ended by-elections.

Although the newly formed CCC party won resoundingly in the plebiscite, garnering 19 seats in the National Assembly against Zanu-PF’s 9 seats, it still feels the ruling party was given information on a silver platter by the electoral body.

Prince Dubeko Sibanda who won the CCC Binga North parliamentary seat in the by-election, yesterday shared a voters roll with people’s faces alleging that the document was availed to Zanu PF before the plebiscite. He accused ZEC of refusing to give CCC the same privilege.

“While ZEC always denies access to the opposition of the voters roll with pictures, it clandestinely released it to Zanu PF in the just ended by elections. ZEC should be disbanded,” he said.

Activist group Team Pachedu, which recently exposed ZEC for allegedly moving 170 000 voters from their original constituencies and wards in the voters roll which was supposed to be used for by-elections also asked the commission to explain the development.

“Dear Jasper Mangwana (ZEC spokesperson)

“How did Zanu-PF manage to get the voters’ roll with pictures when other stakeholders have failed?

What is ZEC doing to “ELIMINATE” vote buying and intimidation by traditional leaders to comply with Section 156c(i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe?” Pachedu asked.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Mangwana denied giving Zanu-PF access to a voters roll that has people’s names. He added that the voters roll was availed to all political parties in January after the sitting of the nomination court.

“As a commission, we don’t treat stakeholders separately. The voters roll you’re talking about has not been given to any political party or candidate because that is the one that is used for polling and usually it’s for polling officers,” Mangwana said.

“Maybe someone has taken a picture of it because we don’t release a voters roll with someone’s picture to political parties or what. That is only used for polling.

“We as the commission would want to set the record straight every candidate, CCC, Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance got the voters roll after the nomination court in January for this by-election,” Mangwana told Nehanda Radio.