Govt finally grants Highlanders licence to start gold mining at Inyathi

Government through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development last week Friday officially issued a mining licence to Highlanders Football Club.

The club’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Ronald Moyo confirmed the new development to the Chronicle newspaper.

“We received the document (mining licence) last week. The direction from here will be communicated in due course,” Moyo told the publication.

This means Bosso who have been granted the license are now permitted to kick-start their gold mining operations at their claim located at Inyathi, Bubi district.

The club acquired the claim previously owned by the Germans in 2020 courtesy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Then apart from getting the license, the club also got an undisclosed partner to work hand in glove with in extracting the precious mineral.

“All along the club has been working on the paperwork and we got the licence to start mining last Friday. Through the mine, the club will have a new revenue stream.

“All the documentation needed has been secured; there’s a partner who has also been found but will be announced at an appropriate time.

“What is key is that key steps have been taken to make sure that the club gets on with the mining project,” the youthful CEO, Moyo also added.

Interestingly, the move which comes as a breakthrough to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giant club is set to boost it monetarily and ease its financial woes. Nehanda Radio