Kawondera meets ailing ex-wife Mubaiwa for the first time in 10 years

Former footballer Shingi Kawondera on Wednesday met his ailing ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa for two hours at a Harare hospital for the first time in 10 years. Mubaiwa who is set for a “right high above elbow amputation” amputation has a child with Kawondera.

The estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, left Kawondera in 2001 and married Chiwenga, then Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander.

Her marriage with Chiwenga turned nasty after the VP accused her her of trying to upgrade their customary marriage by forging his signature without his knowledge.

She is also facing a plethora of cases including attempting murder of her husband, money laundering and assault. She is suffering from severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined.

Her attempt to travel to South Africa was halted by the court, allegedly under pressure from Chiwenga, on the pretext that she is a flight risk and they are refusing to release her passport.

Doctors this week said she was in a critical, “life threatening” condition and recommended a “right high above elbow amputation” as soon as she is medically stable.

After seeing her in a hospital yesterday, Kawondera shared their picture and wrote:

“After 10 years I finally met Mai Dee, yesterday at the hospital, thank u Jesus, we spent 2 glorious hours together, she is still wonderful, some souls can’t be tempered with.

“Trust me I left her in very high spirits and very jovial mood, and determined as ever to beat her discomforting disease, and she said I know Shingi Ras Kaondera u are a prayerful warrior u will pray for me, and I was like u know I always, and I thanked her for taking very good care of our daughter together Destiny she has grown up to be just like my mom,” he said.

“So, friends of mine keep on praying for her and thank for your support physically morally and spiritually may Jah God_ Allah_MWARI_bless u all, if I didn’t have a running with the media I was gonna show you the pics##more prayers.” Nehanda Radio