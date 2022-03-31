Mnangagwa allegedly forces female university students to attend his rally

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime allegedly forced university and college students to attend his Young Women for Economic Development (YWED) event taking place in Harare today (Thursday).

The event which is purportedly meant to empower young women is taking place in the capital city at the City Sports Centre.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday shared a message from one of his followers who told him that there was forceful recruitment of female students at the Harare Polytechnic to attend Mnangagwa’s rally. He shared the screenshot of the message.

“Good Afternoon Mr Hopewell we are facing a depressing situation at Harare Polytechnic,” read one of the texts.

“Harare Polytechnic female students have been forced to attend the youth4ED program after lists with their names were brought to their lecture rooms for them to complete their details.

“The list contained students’ full names without ID numbers which they were made to provide. They were all told to attend the program without failure or risk facing consequences. The event is taking place at City Sports stadium tomorrow(today).

“But they were collected after students submitted their details .They are to be ferried to City Sports tomorrow.”

On Thursday morning, Chin’ono shared another message which claimed that students were also forced to attend the event.

“Good Morning Daddy Hope. I saw your post yesterday about those Harare Poly Students who were forced to go to ED Rally today, yes that’s very true and even at Police today all ladies are being withdrawn to attend that event by force.

“They were told that you don’t have a choice and you’re not allowed to speak against that order because it is from the President.

“I believe this is the highest level of imbeciles leading us. It’s tomfoolery indeed. Our rights as Police Officers are highly infringed. We are tired, we need the rule of law and respect,” the message read. Nehanda Radio