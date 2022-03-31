‘MDC-T is no longer a political party, we were rejected by people’ – Komichi

A leaked audio has exposed MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi admitting their party had been “rejected” by people for associating with the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Th MDC-T contested in the by-elections last week and won zero seats.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a new political party that was formed by Nelson Chamisa and his colleagues after Komichi, Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe grabbed the MDC Alliance name, won 19 seats out of 28 seats in Parliament. Zanu-PF won 9 seats.

Komichi’s MDC-T did not win any seat even in the local government where CCC bagged 75 out of 122 council seats.

On Thursday, Nehanda Radio came across a leaked audio where Komichi’s audio is heard admitting at being embarrassed by the electorate after his party lost heavily in the last plebiscite.

He was in conversation with a party supporter who asked him where MDC-T had lost it and what needed to be done to recover.

“Pakaoma hatina haaa party yedu yakarambwa nevanhu. Hameno but the truth of the matter is that people rejected the MDC-T. Kwavati MDC is not a worthy party. It is just a puppet of Zanu-PF. We can be subjective but the truth of the matter is, people rejected us,” Komichi said.

“This is the same party once led by Tsvangirai, performing well. The same party was once led by Nelson Chamisa. But now people are no longer taking it as a political party.

“So, find out from the people on the ground. They will tell you the truth. The best way of dealing with such a big problem is research so that you make something that is popular. Because if you ask me, I’m subjective because I’m an actor.”

Last Monday, Mwonzora the MDC-T leader conceded his party’s humiliating defeat but bizarrely compared the party’s performance to Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona missing a penalty.

He said “it’s not time yet to write the MDC epitaph.”

He added: “We got our strategy wrong.

“Someone was asking ‘how come you got your strategy wrong?’ This is my answer, Lionel Messi misses a penalty, doesn’t he? Diego Maradona misses a penalty, doesn’t he?

“So strategists get strategies wrong sometimes.” Nehanda Radio