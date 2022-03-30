‘I deeply miss Morgan Tsvangirai’ – Chamisa vows to ‘complete journey’

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says he misses the late pro-democracy leader Morgan Tsvangirai and has vowed to “complete the journey and deliver real change! THIS TIME!”

Tsvangirai died of colon cancer in 2018 in a South African hospital at the age of 65. He was the founder of the former main opposition party in Zimbabwe, MDC which was formed in 1999 as a labour movement.

Chamisa among other opposition leaders like Tendai Biti, Luke Tamborinyoka and Job Sikhala pioneered the movement at their youthful stages.

Chamisa on Wednesday said he missed Tsvangirai.

“This picture was taken in 2000 at the International Union of Socialist Youth Festival in Stockholm, Sweden. I miss the fun, love and joyous moments. I deeply miss my old man ‘Mdara Milo’. The Citizens won’t disappoint! We will complete the journey and deliver real change! THIS TIME!”

After Tsvangirai’s death, Chamisa assumed the leadership of the MDC Alliance, a coalition party, before a leadership rift erupted. Thokozani Khupe split from the party claiming she was the rightful successor to Tsvangirai.

After the 2018 harmonised general elections, Douglas Mwonzora joined Khupe’s MDC-T. The two were assisted by the state to grab MDC Alliance properties. They recalled MPs and councillors who supported Chamisa and also got money from state funding under the Political Parties Finance Act.

In January this year, Chamisa and his team formed a new political party and called it the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Zimbabwe held by-elections last Saturday to fill the vacant seats in the National Assembly and local government. The CCC won 19 seats out of 28 as Zanu-PF garnered 9 seats. Mwonzora’s outfit failed to bag a single seat. Nehanda Radio