Zambian FA confirms tragic death of FIFA doctor Joseph Kabungo at World Cup clash

One of Zambia’s celebrated medical doctors has died after the Nigeria versus Ghana World Cup qualifying game on Tuesday night, when Nigerian fans started attacking players and staff on the field and caused a stampede.

It is not clear how Dr Joseph Kabungo died – there are some reports that he suffered a heart attack.

He was one of the medical personnel for the match in Abuja as Nigeria drew with their with their arch-rivals 1-1, leading to Ghana qualifying on the away goals rule.

Ugly scenes then ensued as angry Super Eagles fans peppered players with water bottles thrown from the stands as they left the pitch, with police reportedly using teargas to disperse the crowd.

The Nigerian authorities have yet to comment publicly on the incident.

The medic was a permanent fixture at major footballing events, including the most recent Fifa Arab Cup in Qatar and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

His unexpected death has left Zambia’s footballing fraternity in mourning.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Dr Kabungo’s family and the football family at large,” Zambia FA president Andrew Kamanga said in a statement confirming the death.

Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya, who was close friends with Mr Kabungo was in shock, telling the BBC he couldn’t believe the news.

Dr Kabungo was the national team medic when the southern African country lifted their historic Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2012.

He was also part of the Fifa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) medical committees at the time of his death. BBC News