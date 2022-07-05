CAF postpones AFCON 2023 tournament to 2024 due to weather

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament that was originally slated for June-July 2023 but has now been moved to January-February 2024.

This comes after the continental football governing body through its boss Patrice Motsepe cited concern over the weather conditions that are set to be found in Ivory Coast who are the host nation.

It appears the initial dates that were lined up for the competition to take place in the West African country will be a rainy season.

Motsepe confirmed the postponement in Rabat, Morocco’s capital on Sunday.

“The 2023 Afcon will now be played between January and February 2024,”he told the media during a press conference held in Morocco last Sunday.

“This is one of the issues we discussed during our congress meeting here in Morocco and the official dates will be communicated later.

“It is after deliberations we came into the decision, we have partners and even though we make decisions, it is out of respect that we take the advice we are getting that we cannot take a risk [to host the tournament] and so that is why we have made the necessary announcement today [Sunday].

“It is not good for African football to play a tournament that can be washed out, it is not good for Africa and the continent at large and so we have to postpone it.”

It is the second consecutive time dates of the prestigious competition have been changed though due to different reasons.

The last edition of the tournament held in Cameroon early this year from January to February was also shifted from 2020 to 2022.

Firstly, the football showpiece was scheduled to take place from April 2020 before CAF had to postpone it owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.