Will Smith apologizes in tearful speech after slapping comedian Chris Rock

Nothing was glamorous about the Oscars last night as Will Smith was forced to apologise after assaulting Chris Rock live on stage.

The world watched as Will Smith went berserk, punching the comedian for joking about Jada Pinkett’s hair.

Chris Rock who was presenting the best documentary award which was scooped by ‘The Queen of Basketball’, joked that he was eagerly waiting to see Pinkett featuring on GI Jane 2 movie.

Right away, Smith walked to the stage only to punch Chris Rock.

Prior to this confrontation live on television, Pinkett openly revealed that she has been struggling with alopecia.

Having bagged his first ever Oscar award since his fame, Will Smith had to apologise for his behavior and he is quoted by Time as having said:

‘I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people. And to be a river to my people. And I know to do what we do, you’ve got to be able to take abuse, and you’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you.

“In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s okay…

‘I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,’ he said.

Will Smith was presented with the best actor award following his role on King Richard drama that was released on the 19 November 2021.

Last year, Pinkett and Will Smith grabbed headlines following their temporary split.

Speaking at the Red Table, Pinkett revealed that she cheated on Smith with American singer August Alsina.

Here are the winners of the Oscars:

Best Picture: “CODA”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Song: “No Time to Die”

Best Documentary Feature: “Summer of Soul”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “CODA”

Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast”

Best Costume Design: “Cruella”

Best International Feature: “Drive My Car”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best Animated Feature: “Encanto”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Film Editing: “Dune”

Best Score: “Dune”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball.”

Best Short (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper.”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye.”