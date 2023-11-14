Former assistant claims he caught Will Smith sleeping with Duane Martin

Will Smith’s former assistant Brother Bilaal has alleged that he once caught the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor having sexual intercourse with White Men Can’t Jump actor Duane Martin.

Bilaal made the claims in an interview with Tasha K which went up on Monday on YouTube. Bilaal said he had found the pair being intimate in Martin’s dressing room at one time.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there,” he said.

Bilaal also had some unkind words to say about Smith’s sex life with estranged wife Jada Pinkett.

“If a woman is used to something the size of a baby leg and you come in with a pinky toe, there is nothing you gonna do to please her. If she itching for that baby leg, she want that baby leg.”

Smith has not yet responded to the allegations and neither has Martin.

Brother Bilaal recently announced a memoir detailing his time working with the Smiths entitled Will Smith Demonic Circle.

The actor has found himself in the headlines recently for his unusual and dramatic marriage with Jada, who revealed recently that the couple had spent the past few years apart from each other.